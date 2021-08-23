UN again relocates staff from Afghanistan

United Nations, Aug 23 (IANS) The UN has flown 120 people from Kabul to Almaty, Kazakhstan, in addition to the relocation of 100 staff members on August 18.

Passengers included UN personnel and members of several non-governmental organisations that serve as implementing partners of the UN in Afghanistan, Xinhua news agency quoted Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as saying on Sunday.