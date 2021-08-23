UN again relocates staff from Afghanistan

United Nations, Aug 23 (IANS) The UN has flown 120 people from Kabul to Almaty, Kazakhstan, in addition to the relocation of 100 staff members on August 18.
Passengers included UN personnel and members of several non-governmental organisations that serve as implementing partners of the UN in Afghanistan, Xinhua news agency quoted Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as saying on Sunday.
Part of the UN personnel who left Kabul on Sunday will continue to work remotely in Almaty, he said.
The UN in Afghanistan is currently focused on the safety of the thousands of its personnel and partners who remain on the ground, as well as the delivery of critical humanitarian and other assistance to millions of Afghans in need, Dujarric said.
