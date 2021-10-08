UN chief condemns 'barbaric' attack on mosque in Afghanistan

New York [US], October 8 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the "barbaric" attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.



The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said more than 100 people died in the explosion that ripped through the Shia mosque during Friday prayers.

"The Secretary-General... condemns this barbaric attack. He extends his condolences to all the victims and the families of those who were wounded," Dujarric said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban, said investigators were working at the scene of the explosion, Mujahid also said the explosion claimed the lives of compatriots. (ANI/Sputnik)

