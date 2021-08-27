UN chief following situation in Kabul with 'great concern'

United Nations, Aug 27 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following with great concern the ongoing situation in Kabul, especially at the airport, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"He condemns this terrorist attack which killed and injured a number of civilians, and extends his deep condolences to the families of those killed. He stands in solidarity and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," Dujarric said on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.