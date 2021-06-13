UN chief saddened by death of former IOM leader

United Nations, June 13 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday expressed his sadness over the death of William Swing, a former leader of the UN migration agency.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my dear friend William Swing, the former director-general of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and past leader of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo," he said in a statement, Xinhua reported.