UN chief urges Ethiopia to provide documents on wrongdoings by expelled UN staff

New York [US], October 7 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requested that Ethiopia provide a copy of any document that the government claims had been submitted to the United Nations outlining the wrongdoings by expelled United Nations staff.



"If there is any written document provided by the Ethiopian government to any UN institution about any of the members of the UN that were expelled, I would like to receive a copy of the document," Guterres said during a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

Guterres said he had not any knowledge of any of them, but emphasized if the documents are given to the United Nations he has to investigate what has happened.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ethiopia's Ambassador to the United Nations Taye Atske Selassie said that the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister wrote a letter to the UN Secretary-General in July, explaining in great details the misconduct by the seven expelled United Nations officials.

According to the diplomat, the letter consisted of evidence of the United Nations officials executing conspiracies created by the Tigray People's Liberation Front, assisting in the fabrication of false evidence to the UN Security Council and developing unfounded allegations against the Ethiopian government. (ANI/Sputnik)

