UN Chief urges rival political forces in Myanmar to show restraint after divided election

New York [US], January 29 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on rival political forces in Myanmar to exercise restraint following the controversial general elections in November, in which the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, led by State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, claimed an overwhelming victory.



"The Secretary-General is following with great concern recent developments in Myanmar. He urges all actors to desist from any form of incitement or provocation, demonstrate leadership, and to adhere to democratic norms and respecting the outcome of the 8 November general election. All electoral disputes should be resolved through established legal mechanisms," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Myanmar's military raised the prospect of a coup d'etat after what they believe was widespread voter fraud in the elections. The military-affiliated Union Solidarity and Development Party has been increasing pressure on electoral authorities to investigate the alleged rigging. At the same time, no evidence of irregularities was provided by the opposition or international observers.

The November 8 vote was the country's second general election since the end of military rule in 2011. (ANI/Sputnik)

