UN condemns attack on Mogadishu hotel

In a statement on Monday, James Swan, UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia, also expressed condolences to the families of the victims, and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mogadishu, Feb 2 (IANS) The UN has condemned a terror attack on a hotel frequented by government officials in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, which left nine people dead and more than 10 others injured.

"We are appalled by this reprehensible and senseless attack on a venue frequented by innocent civilians, and condemn it in the strongest terms," Swan said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

The attack started on Sunday evening when a car packed with explosives exploded outside the Afrik Hotel near a busy security checkpoint near Aden Adde International Airport.

According to the police, al-Shabab terrorists stormed the hotel after the first blast went off.

While claiming responsibility for the attack, the Al-Shahab said that its fighters were targeting government officials who were meeting at the facility.

Unconfirmed reports said the former State Minister of Defence is among the survivors of the attack and most of the occupants at the hotel have been rescued.

On February 8, Somalia is scheduled to hold a presidential election.

