UN condemns 'horrendous attack' on deminers in Afghanistan

New York [US], June 10 (ANI): The United Nations has called for an investigation into the attack in northern Afghanistan against the HALO Trust, a humanitarian group working to rid the country of landmines.



This comes after 10 people were killed, and 16 others injured, when gunmen burst into a demining camp in Baghlan-e-Markazi district and opened fire. This attack by unknown masked gunmen on Tuesday night has sparked strong international reactions, TOLOnews reported.

HALO Trust said the attack occurred around 9:50 pm Tuesday, local time, when some 110 men, from local communities in northern Afghanistan, were in the camp after finishing their work on nearby minefields.

Strongly condemning the attack, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the HALO Trust is a global partner in operations to clear landmines, and other explosive devices, and to better the lives of vulnerable people.

"We send heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, and we wish for a speedy and full recovery to the injured", he said, during his latest media briefing in New York.

"We further call for a full investigation to ensure that those responsible for this horrendous attack are held accountable and brought to justice. The United Nations is committed to staying and delivering in Afghanistan."

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan Dr Ramiz Alakbarov echoed the call for an investigation. "It is repugnant that an organization that works to clear landmines and other explosives and better the lives of vulnerable people could be targeted", he said in a statement.

Since 1989, more than 40,000 Afghans have been killed by landmines and other explosive remnants of war, according to data from the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS), UN news reported. Last year, it helped the country to clear some 14 square kilometres of land. (ANI)

