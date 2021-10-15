UN condemns Shia mosque explosion in Kandahar, says terrorism continues in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 15 (ANI): Highlighting the continuity of terrorism in Afghanistan, the United Nations on Friday condemned the latest terror attack at a Shia mosque in Kandahar, where over two dozen people were killed.



The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said perpetrators of the attack need to be held responsible.

"Terrorism continues in Afghanistan with at least 30 killed, scores injured, in suicide attack at Kandahar's largest Shia mosque at the time of Friday prayers. UN condemns the latest atrocity targeting a religious institution and worshippers. Those responsible need to be held to account," the UNAMA tweeted.

A powerful explosion rattled Imam Barga mosque during the Friday prayers in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, killing over 30 people.

Over 53 people have also suffered injuries in the blast, Sputnik reported citing a source.

No terror group has so far taken the responsibility for the explosion.

In recent weeks, the Islamic State (IS) has carried out a number of attacks targeting religious places.

This is the second bomb attack against a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan over the past week.

In the first attack, which happened in northern Kunduz city last Friday and was claimed by the IS terror group, more than 50 lives of worshippers were lost and scores of others were injured. (ANI)

