UN envoy regrets lack of progress in Syrian political process

"I think we are all disappointed that we are not making real advances on the political track to implement Resolution 2254, including constitutional reform and elections administered under UN supervision, he told a Security Council briefing on Friday.

United Nations, June 26 (IANS) UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen has expressed regrests over the lack of progress made in the country's political process even after a decade of war.

"Regrettably, the gulf of mistrust between the parties and the complexity of the situation on the ground makes early progress toward a comprehensive settlement unlikely."

Trust and confidence will be built through actions, not words, he said, adding that key players need to be ready to come to the table with the necessary good will and something to deliver, reports Xinhua news agency.

There is a need for a new constructive international dialogue on Syria to discuss concrete steps that should be reciprocal and mutual, defined with realism and precision, implemented in parallel, and which are verifiable, said Pedersen.

"My idea is to deepen exploratory substantive consultations that help identify the very first steps that Syrian and international players could deliver -- to explore not only what they ask of others, but what kind of specific steps each can entertain."

There are several areas where the initial steps might be found. These are areas of vital concern for average Syrians, where there is potential common ground among key players, and where progress would promote internal and regional stability and build trust and confidence, he said.

Pedersen pointed to areas including the issue of detainees, abductees and missing persons; a nationwide ceasefire; fight against terrorism; economic recovery; the displacement crisis.

"Syrian civil society and the vast majority of Syrians are desperately looking for signals that the international community, despite their differences, can work together.

"Our goal remains a lasting political settlement that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people and restores Syria's sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity, in line with Resolution 2254," the envoy added.

