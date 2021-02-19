UN envoy saddened by military tension in Yemen

"The values of the enlightenment -- the primacy of reason, tolerance and mutual respect -- are slipping away. In their place, we see growing nationalism, populism, xenophobia, even white supremacy and Neo-Nazism," he said. "Racism is the beating heart of this irrationality."

There are also racist or discriminatory dimensions in growing anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim hatred, the mistreatment of some minority Christians and other forms of intolerance and xenophobia around the world, he told a special meeting of the UN Economic and Social Council on the links between racism and inequalities and the Sustainable Development Goals, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"Racism is the repudiation of our common humanity, of the Charter of the United Nations, of all that we are and all that we do. We must reject racism," he said.

Much of today's racism is deeply entrenched in centuries of colonialism and slavery. Racial injustice, particularly against people of African descent, caused profound trauma and intergenerational suffering. Addressing racism is not a one-time exercise. Racism is a complex cultural phenomenon. Combatting it demands action every day, at every level, said the UN chief.

"In this ideological battle, we must assert our common values -- the values of equality, non-discrimination, mutual respect -- values that are deeply linked to the affirmation of human rights."

There is also a strong social and economic dimension to racism and xenophobia, he said. "We see it in limited opportunities for education and employment, access to health care and justice. The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed these inequalities and represents a damning indictment of systematic prejudice and discrimination."

In some cases, mortality rates are as much as three times higher for marginalised groups. Fault lines often run along racial and ethnic lines. And the impact of the pandemic is compounded by intersecting forms of discrimination such as gender, age, class, caste, religion, disability, sexual orientation, as well as minority, economic and legal status. Those already left behind are being left even further behind, he said.

"As we strive to recover from the pandemic and build a better world, we need to forge a new social contract based on inclusivity and sustainability. That means investing in social cohesion. As societies become ever more multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural, we need greater political, cultural and economic investments in inclusivity and cohesion, to harness the benefits of diversity rather than perceiving it as a threat."

Advancing equality for all also means transparency, equal access to services and meaningful participation, including for the isolated and marginalised. It means accountability and justice with no discrimination, he said. "Together, we can transform systems and institutions and build a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable world. We can favour mutual understanding. We can reconsider the notion of equality. And we can defend human dignity."

