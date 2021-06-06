'UN experts' remarks on Waheed Parra, nefarious design to malign Indian judiciary, support terrorism in Kashmir'

The reality of Parra's detention is completely different from what has been presented in a recent report released by Special Rapporteurs of the United Nations.It seems with their "dead consciousness and blatant lies", officials in the UN are misusing positions and defaming the sovereignty, security. They are directly interfering and challenging Indian law, sources said.In February this year, a special court rejected the bail application of the PDP leader Waheed Parra, saying the charges against of funding terrorist groups were "grave, serious and heinous in nature"The court also said a preliminary analysis of evidence collected so far show he was aiding militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in the garb of a politician.Parra was detained by the Criminal Investigation Department (Kashmir), after his release by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on January 9.The NIA gave Parra ample time to prove his innocence against charges of providing financial support to terrorist groups. He failed to defend himself in court too.He is currently lodged in Srinagar jail where he enjoys all privileges including a heated room and a separate room for visitors.However, recently, UN experts have asked the Indian government to provide details about the continuing detention of the politician.They claimed that Waheed was subjected to "abusive interrogations" after his arrest, which lasted up to 10 to 12 hours at a time."He was held in a dark underground cell at sub-zero temperature and was deprived of sleep, kicked, slapped, beaten with rods, stripped naked and hung upside down," the experts said.The reality, say sources, is completely different. Contrary to what experts have claimed, Waheed has been provided with all the perks which are not given to other prisoners.It seems UN officials are misusing positions and defaming the sovereignty, security. They are directly interfering and challenging Indian law. The report by UN officials is a nefarious design to malign the Indian judiciary and support terrorism in Kashmir, sources said.Usually, a jail term would typically mean a life devoid of freedom, common luxuries and in accordance with the jail authority rules. However, Waheed gets special treatment and have a television and can order food.Despite this, the United Nations' human rights experts are continues to spread their blatant lies.Inputs from sources say that during interrogation he was sitting on the chair, laughing and was well treated.He is allowed to talk with friends for hours and given a heated room in winters. He is allowed to wear personal dresses, has a separate visitors room. (ANI)