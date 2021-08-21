UN expresses its concerns over Myanmar's dire humanitarian situation

New York [US], August 21 (ANI): The UN expressed its concerns over Myanmar's dire situation as armed conflict and insecurity since February 1st have led to the displacement of more than 210,000 people in various parts of the country.



"The humanitarian situation is compounded by the impact of monsoon flash floods, which have reportedly impacted more than 125,000 people across the country, as well as an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, which continues to exacerbate people's vulnerabilities," the UN said in a statement.

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners are working to deliver life-saving assistance and protection services to a total of 3 million people affected by conflict, violence, natural hazards and food insecurity.

These efforts, however, are hampered due to overall insecurity, access constraints, including road blockages, bureaucratic impediments, and COVID-19-related restrictions.

"We call on all sides to facilitate safe and unimpeded access by humanitarian partners to all the people in need. The UN and humanitarian partners' relief efforts are always guided by the internationally recognized principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and operational independence," the statement added.

Earlier in August, Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing declared himself prime minister of the country earlier this week and said that he plans to be in charge for two years during an extended state of emergency before holding an election in 2023.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests, which were quashed with deadly violence in the country.

More than 945 people have been confirmed to be killed since the military takeover on February 1, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). (ANI)

