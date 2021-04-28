UN General Assembly president calls for aid to India

United Nations, April 28 (IANS) The president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, on Tuesday called for international aid to India in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, said his spokesman.

Bozkir was worried about the Covid-19 situation in India, a country that has done so much to ensure the distribution of vaccines to vulnerable countries, said Brenden Varma, the spokesman, Xinhua news agency reported.