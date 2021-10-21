UN India lauds 100 crore vax feat

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The United Nations (UN) in India has congratulated the country on achieving the "remarkable milestone" of 100 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday and expressed gratitude to the nation's 'Corona Warriors'.

"I commend India on this momentous success. The United Nations in India is a proud partner of the Government of India in its fight against Covid-19, steadfast in our commitment to the largest vaccine drive in the world. I would also like to express my gratitude to India's Corona Warriors who have made this milestone a possibility. Healthcare workers, sanitation staff, paramedical, auxiliary workers, police personnel and many more have worked tirelessly to keep Indians safe during the pandemic," said United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Deirdre Boyd.

UN agencies have supported India in its difficult yet resilient fight against the pandemic.

"Collectively, we delivered over 10,000 oxygen generators, over 70 oxygen plants, over 10 million pieces of PPE kits, 170 metric tonnes of medical resources and supported the preparation for the mass scale rollout of Covid vaccines using innovative digital platforms," a statement said.

"The United Nations in India commends the Government of India in its leveraging of digital technology to reach this mark and continues to extend our support in ensuring that vaccines reach everyone, everywhere. We stand resolutely with India and its people in their endeavour to combat the impact of the pandemic and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, making sure that no one is left behind," it added.

