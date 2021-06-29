UN peacekeeping chief expresses concern over alleged Russian human rights abuses in Africa

New York [US], June 29 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean Pierre Lacroix said he was very concerned by the allegations of human rights violations perpetrated by Russian military personnel in the Central African Republic (CAR).



"We are very concerned by the number of these allegations and the fact that they're still widespread perpetrated or they are alleged by a great diversity of actors, armed groups. I believe they're still responsible for for for the biggest number of these alleged violations of human rights, but also the national armed forces and their bilateral partners," Lacroix said in a press conference on Monday.

Lacroix's comment came in response to a question regarding the UN Panel of Experts report that claims Russian military instructors, along with the CAR military forces, are responsible for committing human rights abuses, including indiscriminate killings of civilians.

The report also alleges that Russian instructors and CAR forces were involved in the looting of houses and humanitarian organizations and in targeting a mosque.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov strongly rejected the allegations in the report.

"This is another lie," Peskov told reporters during a press conference.

The CAR presidential administration condemned earlier in June another report published on CNN about killings allegedly committed by Russian nationals, calling it "deceitful and libelous" and "based on rumors circulated on social media."

It emphasized that the presence of Russian instructors in the country had been authorized by the UN Security Council.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, there are more than 500 Russian instructors currently working in the CAR. (ANI/Sputnik)

