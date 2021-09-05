UN reaffirms to deliver humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 6 (ANI): United Nations Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths on Sunday reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to delivering humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan.



The developments came after Griffiths met with the Taliban's deputy head Mullah Baradar in Kabul, a statement from the United Nations (UN) informed.

"I met with the leadership of the Taliban to reaffirm UN's commitment to deliver impartial humanitarian assistance & protection to millions in need in Afghanistan," Griffiths said in a tweet.

Griffiths emphasized the critical role of women in the delivery of aid and called on all parties to ensure their rights, safety and well-being. He called for all civilians - especially women and girls and minorities - to be protected at all times. Griffiths expressed his solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, a statement from the UN informed.

Further meetings between both parties are expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have also committed to cooperate with the humanitarian community to ensure assistance is delivered to the people of Afghanistan, added the statement from the UN.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had said that he will convene a high-level humanitarian conference for Afghanistan on September 13.

Secretary-General Guterres had also expressed his deep concern about the humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan and the threat of a total collapse in basic services. (ANI)

