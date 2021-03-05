UN receives new letter over Myanmar Rep's position

"In addition to the communications which we have received in the past few days concerning the Permanent Representative of Myanmar, we have also received a communication yesterday (Wednesday) from the Permanent Mission of Myanmar, informing us that the Deputy Permanent Representative of Myanmar, Tin Maung Naing, has submitted his letter of resignation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar, and recalling that Kyaw Moe Tun remains the permanent representative of Myanmar to the UN," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said on Thursday.

United Nations, March 5 (IANS) The UN has received new communication from Myanmar's Mission concerning the position of the country's Permanent Representative to the world body, according to a spokesman.

Upon request by the chair of the UN Credentials Committee, the new communication has been circulated to the members of the committee, he said.

In the past few days, the UN has received conflicting letters concerning the position of Myanmar's Permanent Representative.

On Monday, Guterres received a letter from Kyaw Moe Tun, informing that he remains Myanmar's Permanent Pepresentative to the UN.

The following day, Guterres received a note verbale from Myanmar's Foreign Ministry, informing that the military-led State Administration Council has terminated Kyaw Moe Tun's duties and responsibilities and that Tin Maung Naing has been assigned as the charge d'affaires.

Kyaw Moe Tun, who spoke at a UN General Assembly meeting on February 26 against the Myanmar detention of the country's political leaders, was fired by the military authorities the next day.

In an emotional speech, Kyaw Moe Tun said no-one should co-operate with the military until it handed back power to the democratically elected government.

In a further show of defiance, Kyaw Moe Tun held up three fingers, a gesture against authoritarian rule that has been adopted by anti-coup protesters in the country.

Myanmar's state television announced his removal, saying he had "betrayed the country and spoken for an unofficial organization which doesn't represent the country and had abused the power and responsibilities of an ambassador".

The military staged the coup on February 1 and declared a year-long state of emergency.

It handed all state power over to Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services General Min Aung Hlaing.

