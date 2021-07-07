UN Security Council may address situation in Haiti on Thursday

New York [US], July 7 (ANI): The UN Security Council might convene an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, French Ambassador and President of the Security Council Nicolas de Riviere said on Wednesday.



Moise was assassinated at his private residence by a group of unnamed gunmen. After the assassination, Haiti declared a state of emergency. "Maybe, tomorrow, I think, we [will] discuss Haiti," de Riviere told reporters.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned "in the strongest terms" the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

The perpetrators of this crime must be brought to justice. The secretary-general extended his deepest condolences to the people and government of Haiti and the family of the late president, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Guterres, in a statement.

The secretary-general called on all Haitians to preserve the constitutional order, remain united in the face of this abhorrent act and reject all violence.

Martial law was declared on the territory of Haiti after the death of President Jovenel Moise, Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph said.

"Following an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers, we decided to declare a martial law throughout the country," Joseph said. (ANI)

