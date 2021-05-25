UN stresses need to ensure safety, security of peacekeepers

In a statement on Monday, the UNSC expressed deep appreciation for all personnel in peacekeeping operations for their extraordinary efforts in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences, Xinhua news agency reported.

United Nations, May 25 (IANS) The UN Security Council (UNSC) has stressed the need to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers, while expressing grave concerns about threats and targeted attacks and condemned all acts of violence against the personnel, which may constitute war crimes.

It also stressed the importance to ensure that missions are adequately resourced and all peacekeepers in the field are willing, capable and equipped effectively and safely to implement their mandate.

The UNSC emphasised the need for troop- and police-contributing countries to ensure that all peacekeepers in the field are equipped, informed and trained to mitigate the threat posed by landmines, explosive remnants of war and improvised explosive devices.

The Security Council asked the Secretary-General to continue to take all appropriate measures to improve the safety and security of peacekeeping personnel, including by strengthening the situational awareness of peacekeeping missions and their front-line peacekeepers.

The Council noted ongoing work to better integrate the use of new technologies for the purposes of increasing safety and security, improving situational awareness, enhancing field support and facilitating substantive mandate implementation.

Since January 1, 2021, 15 peacekeepers have lost their lives due to malicious acts.

