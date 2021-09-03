UN urges urgent support for life-saving assistance in Somalia

Adam Abdelmoula, Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia, said in a statement issued here on Thursday that with limited resources and funding, humanitarian agencies need urgent support to provide timely response, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mogadishu, Sep 3 (IANS) The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has called for sustained funding to enable aid agencies to scale up life-saving assistance in Somalia.

Abdelmoula said as the Somalia Humanitarian Funding (SHF), a multi-donor country-based pooled mechanism that allocates funding for the most urgent life-saving interventions, said it has allocated $26 million to scale up assistance for about 1.2 million people in the country.

These critical funds, part of the SHF 2021 Reserve Allocation, will support national and international non-governmental partners operating in Banadir, Bay, Galgaduud, Gedo, Hiraan, Lower Juba, Middle Shabelle, and Mudug regions.

"This allocation will enable humanitarian agencies in Somalia to boost life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable communities in areas where needs are the highest," said Abdelmoula.

According to the OCHA, the $26 million allocation will provide strategic support for selected cluster-specific priorities and integrated interventions, focusing on areas with acute water shortages brought about by prolonged drought, as well as on flood-affected populations in hotspot locations.

It said close to two-thirds ($17 million) of the funding will support priority activities for food security, health, nutrition and Global WASH Clusters while about 36 per cent will bolster response to flood-affected people through integrated and complementary packages.

The UN said the 2021 Somalia Humanitarian Response Plan, which is seeking $1.09 billion, is only 41 per cent funded.

"With multiple shocks persistently causing high levels of humanitarian and protection concerns in Somalia, life-saving assistance must be sustained alongside livelihood support," said the OCHA.

