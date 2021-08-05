UN voices concern over humanitarian situation in Yemen

Heavy rains and flooding in Yemen have affected at least 28,000 people, according to initial estimates. Humanitarian partners on the ground are conducting assessments and providing assistance, including shelter, food and health care, said OCHA, Xinhua news agency reported.

United Nations, Aug 5 (IANS) The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Wednesday expressed concern about the worsening humanitarian situation in Yemen as a result of flooding and rise in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases have increased over recent days, triggering fears that the country is entering a third wave, it said.

So far, just over 310,000 vaccine doses have been administered, meaning that only 1 percent of the population has got their first dose. This takes place against a backdrop of dire humanitarian needs, conflict and the threat of famine, said OCHA.

More than half of Yemenis are facing crisis levels of food insecurity, and 5 million people are one step away from famine. As the value of the Yemeni rial continues to plummet, more and more Yemenis are being pushed to the brink, it said.

The $3.85-billion humanitarian response plan for Yemen is currently only 47 per cent funded. And most of the money available will run out in September, said OCHA. "Additional and predictable funding is urgently needed so that people can continue receiving the lifesaving assistance they need."

