UN welcomes launch of voter registration in Libya

"The UNSMIL congratulates the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) on the launch of the voter registration update and considers this event to be a key milestone towards the realization of the Libyan people's overwhelming demand for national elections on December 24 2021," the agency said in a statement on Monday.

Tripoli, July 6 (IANS) The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has welcomed the launch of the voter registration by the country's High National Elections Commission for the upcoming elections.

"After many years of conflict and division, after more than seven years without national elections, there is a new opportunity to move forward and for Libyans to exercise one of their most basic rights," UN Assistant Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Georgette Gagnon, said during the launch event.

Gagnon noted that while the launch of the digital voter registration update is a first concrete step towards the holding of elections, it remains imperative that a constitutional basis and a feasible legal framework are in place to enable the implementation of further preparations.

On JUly 2, UNSMIL announced that the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) meeting aiming to reach a final agreement on the constitutional basis regulating the upcoming elections failed after a strenuous five-day negotiation in Geneva.

UNSMIL appealed to the LPDF to accelerate their deliberations, to reach compromises, and finalize the proposal for the constitutional basis for elections.

"We also appeal to the parliament to fulfil its role and adopt a legal framework that would enable concrete implementation steps and allow the Libyan people to exercise their democratic rights on 24 December," the statement said.

The LPDF selected a new executive authority of a unity government and a presidency council, ending years of political division in the country.

The main task of the new government is to prepare for the general elections to be held on December 24, as endorsed by the LPDF.

