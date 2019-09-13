Unani, Siddha medical centres inaugurated at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi

New Delhi [India] Sept 13, (ANI): Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik on Friday inaugurated an Unani Medical Centre and Siddha Clinical Research Unit at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Both the centres have been established by the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) and Siddha medicine (CCRS).Speaking on the occasion, Naik said, "The Government of India is taking special care of the people through AYUSH systems of medicine."The Ministry of AYUSH will cater to 1.5 lakhs health and wellness centres across the country as part of Ayushman Bharat, Naik said.The central government has set a target of setting up 12,500 AYUSH health and wellness centres across India, out of which 4000 will be set up this year, he added.Naik voiced hope that the research unit will provide holistic healthcare to the patients visiting Safdarjung Hospital from different parts of the country.On this occasion, Additional Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH Pramod Kumar Pathak said that the Ministry of AYUSH has a mandate to ensure optimal development and propagation of AYUSH systems and is working on their mainstreaming by promoting their use in National Public Health System.Medical Superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital Dr Sunil Gupta said that because of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AYUSH systems are receiving greater acceptability worldwide. (ANI)