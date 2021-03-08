Unauthorised statements on Covid invoking false sense of security: IMA

This is amid a state when resurgence of cases are witnessed in more than half a dozen states including Punjab, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi etc.

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) The Indian Medical Association on Monday condemned the latest narrative developing around the Covid-19 disease in the political sphere in which leaders are attributing the fallen trajectory of positive cases to a situation of an 'endemic'.

An infection is said to be endemic in a population when it is constantly maintained at a baseline level in a geographic area without external inputs.

The apex association of found painful to observe that political leaders are making unsubstantiated claims about the Covid-19 status which should have been reciprocated by nodal medical research agencies.

"It is painful to note the discussions on endemic vs pandemic status of Covid-19 are echoing in the

political corridors. However, it ought to be substantiated by scientific evidence by the World

Health Organisation (WHO) or ICMR only," the IMA said.

A day ago, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said coronavirus was nearing an "endemic" phase in the national capital.

However, Delhi, for over a week, has been witnessing a rise in daily new cases reported.

The association feels that unauthorised political statements will invoke a false sense of security among the public and would lead them let down their guard against the viral disease.

"Unauthorised political statements shall invoke false sense of security. The IMA feels as the world's countries are still reeling under the clutches of this disease, we need to deem it as pandemic only at this stage and work hard from all cylinders of preventive, curative and rehabilitative works," the association stated.

The IMA noted that for the last one week the infection has shown 35 to 40% increase in the number of cases from different parts of the country and even in the national capital, the daily average has risen up from 100 to 140 patients.

"It is not appropriate to call the current stage the end of pandemic or an endemic. The introduction of much efficacious and safe corona vaccine in our country, is a tool for us to face this challenging war with confidence.The invasion of muted virus from UK, South Africa and Brazil are still haunting us," said Dr JA Jayalal, president, IMA.

"Let us not boast or trumpet and indulge in prognosticating the course of this viral disease and lower our guard on preventive measures against this dreaded disease. The good gains of cohesive frontal services of upkeeping physical distance, hand and respiratory hygiene, masking and the timely supportive vaccination drive must not go in vain with this tussle of words," he said.

