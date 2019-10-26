Under a Srinagar Police initiative, 30 aspiring cricketers leave for Jammu to hone their skills

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sat, Oct 26, 2019 20:49 hrs

SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mudgal during the flagging off ceremony in Srinagar on Saturday. Photo/ Srinagar District Police facebook page

Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Under an initiative by the Srinagar police, a group of 30 aspiring cricketers were sent to KC Cricket academy in Jammu on Saturday.


The free coaching camp, 'Parwaaz', is aimed at promoting the hidden talent of budding cricketers of Srinagar city, according to an official release.
Before the group embarked on its journey to Jammu from DPO complex in Shergarhi, they were flagged off by Senior Superintendent of Police (Dr Haseeb Mudgal) and other senior officials.
The SSP wished the participants a happy and safe journey and advised them to avail the opportunity to improve their cricketing talents, so that they can successfully face competitions and challenges of the game in future, the press release stated.
The cricketers will receive expert guidance by the coaches at KC Academy to sharpen and discipline their cricketing skills in addition to building physical endurance.
The boarding and lodging facility of the group will be arranged by the Srinagar police and the Department of Youth Services. (ANI)

