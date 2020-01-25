Under-construction building collapses in Delhi; 10 injured

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Ten persons were injured in north-east Delhi's Bhajanpura area after an under-construction building collapsed on Saturday evening, police said.

Teams of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) have been rushed to the site of collapse to carry out the rescue and relief work.

An official of DFS said seven persons have been safely rescued. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

"Our teams reached there as soon as we received the information about the building collapse. Seven vehicles were sent to the spot. Police personnel were also present there," the DFS official told IANS.

A police officer said construction was underway in the second and third floor of the three-storey building. The second and third floors collapsed suddenly around 5 p.m. and around 15 people are reportedly trapped in the debris. sks-pgh/