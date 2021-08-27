'Under control': Rawat briefs Sonia on Punjab situation

"Punjab situation is under control... I have apprised her about the situation in the state," he told reporters after the meeting.

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Congress General Secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on Friday met interim President Sonia Gandhi and apprised her of the situation in the state.

The meeting comes in wake of some "rebel" MLAs seeking time from Sonia Gandhi to press for removal of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, even as state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is not letting up on attacks against the Chief Minister.

Rawat has been facing tough task to balance both sides in Punjab as Sidhu and Amarinder Singh are at loggerheads.

Recently, rebel legislators reached Dehradun to apprise Rawat about the "mood of the public" against the Amarinder Singh-led government in the state. Around 20-odd party legislators have been demanding replacement of Amarinder Singh, claiming he failed to fulfil the 2017 poll promises.

