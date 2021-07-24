Under Operation Varsha, Army rescues over 100 people from flood-affected areas in Maharashtra

Pune Maharashtra [India], July 24 (ANI): After the unprecedented rains resulted in overflowing of various rivers in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri, Kohlapur, Sangli, and other districts, the Army under Operation Varsha has mobilised columns for flood relief in the state and has taken over 100 people from affected areas to safe locations.



According to a press release issued by the Army, a total of 15 flood relief teams from Aundh Military Station and Bombay Engineering Group, Pune have been deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in Sangli, Palus, Burli, and Chiplun. The columns are involved in the rescue of local villagers stranded in submerged areas and in restoring normalcy in these inundated areas.



The Indian Army is also providing cooked meals and drinking water in tankers to the villagers. Medical camps have also been established wherein medical teams of Army Doctors and Nursing Assistants have been deployed for providing necessary first aid and medicines to locals being evacuated from flood-affected areas.

The Army also with its deployed engineering efforts cleared the main route at Posare Budruk village of Ratnagiri district which was blocked due to landslides.

The Army has established a Flood Relief Operation War Room at the Pune based Headquarters Southern Command to monitor the ongoing situation.

Additional 10 flood relief teams have been put on alert for any contingency. (ANI)

