Under PM Modi, politics of casteism, familialism, dynasty, communalism in country brought to an end, says BJP chief Nadda

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the Congress Party, BJP chief J P Nadda on Saturday said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the politics of casteism, familialism, dynasty and communalism in the country has been brought to an end and the politics of development has become popular.



Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, Nadda launched the booth Vijay Abhiyan virtually in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and addressed workers across 27,700 booths in the state.

"It is a matter of pride for us that under the leadership of PM Modi, the politics of casteism, familialism, dynasty and communalism in the country has been brought to an end and the politics of development has become popular, " said Nadda in his virtual address at the launch of booth Vijay Abhiyan.

Targeting the opposition on the COVID-19 crisis, Nadda said, "We have political leaders who go abroad for vacation even when Parliament session is underway. During Corona, every party and leader, except that of BJP, went into lockdown, under quarantine. BJP workers risked their lives and considered it their duty to help the needy."

As per all surveys, a grand victory of BJP is certain in Uttar Pradesh with the blessings of the people. Not only in UP but the return of BJP is certain in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur too, said Nadda.

Nadda further said, "Under his leadership, BJP won 325 seats in 2017 and made history. In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the people of Uttar Pradesh gave their support to the politics of development. The enthusiasm of BJP workers gives a clear indication of the future of Uttar Pradesh".

Highlighting that India has administered 70 crore vaccine doses so far, Nadda said that India is the only country that has vaccinated 70 crore people so far.

Nadda said that one crore Covid vaccine doses had been given in one day and this had been achieved three times.

"Indian has the ability to vaccinate the entire population of countries like Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, Israel, Denmark, New Zealand, Scandinavia on one day. India has got such power under the PM Modi regime," added Nadda. (ANI)