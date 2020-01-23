Under PM Modi's guidance, will take party's ideology to every household, says JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Newly-elected BJP President J P Nadda on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that under his guidance he intends to take the party's ideology to every household across the country.

"Paid a courtesy visit to Hon Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and sought his blessings. Under his able leadership, the country is achieving newer heights. With his valued guidance, I will aim to take the party and it's ideology to every household," wrote BJP National President on Twitter.Nadda also met party supporters in Greater Noida on his way to Agra where he will address a rally on Citizenship Amendment Act, later in the day.Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party(JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan met BJP President at his residence. BJP and JSP have entered into an alliance in Andhra Pradesh.Nadda was unanimously elected national president of the party at the culmination of the party's organisational poll process on Monday. (ANI)