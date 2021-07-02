Under PM Modi's leadership, NDA govt will ensure all-around development of Puducherry: Nadda

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will ensure the all-around development of Puducherry.



Nadda's statement came after a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry met him in the national capital on Thursday. The delegation comprised BJP and independent MLAs and the Pudducherry BJP president.

"Met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry today. We are grateful to the people of Puducherry for giving us such a mandate. We assure that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NDA government will ensure all-around development of Puducherry," tweeted Nadda.

Speaker 'Embalam' R Selvam, BJP Pudducherry president V Saminathan, A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar, A K Sai J Saravana Kumar, PML Kalyan Soundaram, Richards Johnkumar, M Sivasankar, G Ashok Srinivas, VP Ramalingam and RB Ashok Babu were part of the visiting delegation.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the delegation of MLAs from Puducherry and discussed efforts for Puducherry's all-round development with them.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry. Discussed the various efforts for Puducherry's all-around development."

On June 27, five MLAs of the ruling coalition government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy had sworn in as ministers by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. A Namassivayam of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chandira Priyanga of All India NR Congress are among the prominent names who were inducted into the cabinet.

The AINRC-led NDA had won in the single-phase Puducherry assembly elections, which were held on April 6. (ANI)

