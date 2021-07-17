Under pressure, Kerala govt eases lockdown curbs

Vijayan told the media that on Saturday 16,148 people turned Covid positive after 1,50,108 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 1,24,779 in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram, July 17 (IANS) Under attack from several quarters for strict lockdown restrictions even as daily Covid cases continue to be high, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced easing of curbs.

"Kerala registered higher number of cases because while in the rest of the country the second wave began in March, here it started later. We were able to bring down the test positivity rate from 29 per cent to around 10 per cent. The present TPR has to be further brought down and we will have to continue with the lockdown norms," said Vijayan.

"Since normal life has to go ahead besides on account of Bakrid, we have decided to ease norms and we have decided to allow shops to open in category A and B places where the TPR is below 10 on all days. Besides film shooting can also resume in these areas, but all will have to ensure that the basic protocols are strictly adhered to," added Vijayan.

At present across the state in 86 local bodies the TPR is below 5 per cent, while in 392 local bodies the TPR is below 10 per cent, and in 362 local bodies the TPR is between 10 to 15, and in 194 it is above 15 per cent.

On account of Bakrid, on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, restrictions have been eased.

--IANS

sg/kr