Underprivileged youth trained under Delhi Police Yuva skill programme, get hospital jobs

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday recognised hard work of 12 youth from marginalised communities, who successfully completed skill training in healthcare sector at Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh as part of 'YUVA Development Skills of Delhi Police Program'.



The youth were provided certificates, which highlighted the completion of their training and letters of employment as a part of the Delhi Police Program.

Five out of 12 candidates were provided placement in Fortis Hospital itself. Two other candidates have also been given "Letter of Intent" by Fortis Hospital.

"These Yuva candidates were provided short-term training in Fortis- Hospital in fields like General Duty Asssistant, Frontline Covid Health worker, Operation of Oxygen Plants, Covid Protocol, Record keeping, Security, Home Care Assistant, CPR and Domestic Health Worker. The selected candidates will be given salaries ranging from 15,000 to Rs 20,000," read a release by Delhi Police.

"Under #YUVA scheme of Delhi Police, 12 youth successfully completed their training in #FortisHospital & 7 were provided placement. Aim is to mainstream under-privileged youth in the fight against #COVID19," DCP North West Delhi tweeted.

The objective of the collaboration between Delhi Police and Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh is to train youngsters from the neighbouring marginalised communities with skills which will enable them to secure employment, either in the hospital (as support staff) or through other avenues.

The event was attended by Usha Rangnani (Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-West Delhi), Aalap Patel (Additional DCP, North-West Delhi), Swadesh Prakash (ACP, North-West Delhi) and officials from Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh. (ANI)

