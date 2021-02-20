  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Understanding nuances of world cinema through 10th century Kashmiri philosopher Abhinavagupta (IANS Interview)

Understanding nuances of world cinema through 10th century Kashmiri philosopher Abhinavagupta (IANS Interview)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Feb 20th, 2021, 12:39:05hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Vishnu Makhijani
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features