Undertrial found hanging in UP jail

Kasganj (UP), Oct 24 (IANS) A 25-year-old undertrial, accused of possessing and smuggling drugs, was found hanging from a drain pipe near the toilet in Kasganj district jail.

The deceased was identified as Ram Snehi Singh of Nagla Zar village under Iglas police station in Aligarh district.

His father alleged that he was murdered by jail staff who were pressuring him to arrange for Rs 15,000.