Undertrial inmate escapes from hospital in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 6 (ANI): An undertrial inmate Siddheshwar Oria who was admitted at RIMS, Ranchi, escaped from the hospital on Saturday, police said.



He was brought from Dumka to Ranchi for treatment on February 4.

"Today, in the wee hours, the duty nurse noticed that he was not present on his bed. Later, it was revealed that he had escaped," said Ranchi Police. Oria was facing trial in a murder case and was currently locked up in Dumka Jail.

Police said that the absconder complained about some illness a few days back. "After inspection, he was sent to RIMS, Ranchi for treatment on February 4," the police stated.

"Two police personnel were assigned to accompany him for security purpose. On Saturday, in the wee hours, he was found missing from his ward. The duty nurse raised an alarm. Subsequently, the hospital staff searched the entire premises only to find him escaped," the police informed.

The police assured that necessary action is being taken. (ANI)

