UNDP lauds India's Aspirational Districts Programme, recommends replication in other parts of world

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Saturday lauded India's Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) as 'a very successful model of local area development' that should serve as a best practice for other countries where regional disparities in development status persist for many reasons.



"India's Aspirational Districts Programme aims to ensure inclusive & all-round development in areas across our nation. Under this programme, many districts have witnessed holistic transformation. Glad to see the @UNDP report highlight its salient features," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The UNDP highlighted the objective and achievements of ADP and said that due to concerted efforts made under the ADP, previously neglected districts have experienced more growth and development in the last three years than ever before. The Programme has acted as a catalyst for expediting development in these districts and it has strengthened the technical and administrative capacities of the districts, aligned to the principle of "leave no one behind" - the vital core of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); and Unique collaborative nature of the programme brings all stakeholders, including state and local governments, development partners, and citizens, together to achieve goals and targets.

"Launched by PM @narendramodi in January 2018 as part of GoI's effort to raise living standards & ensure inclusive growth for all, 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'" tweeted Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs

The Aspirational Districts Programme was launched by the Prime Minister in January 2018 as a part of the government's effort to raise the living standards of its citizens and ensure inclusive growth for all, 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.

The report said that due to concerted efforts made under the ADP, previously neglected districts, including those in remote locations and those affected by Left Wing Extremism, 'have experienced more growth and development in the last three years than ever before'. Notwithstanding some speedbumps in its journey, the APD 'has been immensely successful in propelling development among the backward districts'. (ANI)

