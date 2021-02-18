Unemployed Kashmiri youths getting free vocational training through Himayat under Centre's DDU-GKY scheme

The programme that is part of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) aims at reducing the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir and is part of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY).Saba, centre head, Anantnag training centre, told ANI: "Under the program launched by the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration, we provide free of cost training to students who had to leave their studies incomplete midway and for those who are unemployed."We also provide a travelling allowance to them so that they can easily manage travelling to the centre hassle-free. Moreover, study material and stationery are also being provided to them. Apart from the core domain we teach them soft skills and English language and Information technology skills. This is a good initiative of the government under which we aim to develop the skills of the students and provide them with vocational training," says Saba.She said the end goal of the project is assisting placements. "We also try to provide placement to students in those sectors where their interest lies," she said.Himayat is a placement linked skill training programme for unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir and is being implemented by the Himayat Mission Management Unit, Jammu and Kashmir State Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKSRLM), Govt of Jammu and Kashmir.Mehak Jan, a trainee under the programme, told ANI, "We get every facility here including free training, books, stationary etc. We have joined the institute because we have been assured jobs after the program. Such institutes will prove to be very useful for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir because it will help them become financially independent.""Generally, if we go out for vocational training courses, we have to bear a hefty price for them, but this is a very good initiative of the government wherein we are getting training free of cost. They have taken this initiative to reduce the percentage of unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir and have assured placements. We can also go outside Kashmir to explore various job opportunities," said Irtiza, a student who is undergoing training at the centre.Junaid Sajad, another student told ANI, "These days during winters they have proper heating arrangments for the students. This is a very good platform for improving skills and prove ourselves. This initiative should also be introduced in other states as well. We are thankful to the administration and the government for providing us with such a platform."The Himayat programme under implementation since 2011, provides free skill training for a duration of three to twelve months, in a range of skills for which there is a good market demand and at the end of the training, the youth are assured of a job. There is also a one-year post-placement tracking to see how students fare in their jobs.Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), the parent scheme of Himayat', aims to skill rural youth who are poor and provide them with jobs having regular monthly wages or above the minimum wages.It is one of the clusters of initiatives of the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India that seeks to promote rural livelihoods. It is a part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) - the Mission for poverty reduction called Aajeevika. The scheme will benefit more than 55 million poor rural youth who are ready to be skilled by providing sustainable employment.This scheme derives importance from its potential to reduce poverty. It is also designed to be a major contributor to the Prime Minister's Make in India' campaign. (ANI)