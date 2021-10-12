UNGA allows 3 states in serious arrears to vote

United Nations, Oct 12 (IANS) The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution to allow three countries, which are at least two years in arrears for membership dues, to vote in the current session.

Article 19 of the UN Charter stipulates that a member state can no longer vote in the General Assembly if it is at least two years in arrears for membership dues unless the assembly is satisfied that the failure to pay is due to conditions beyond the control of the member, reports Xinhua news agency.