UNGA: India to use its right to reply in response to Imran Khan's references on J-K

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): India will be using its right to reply in response to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's references on Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during his speech at UNGA.



Khan addressed the United Nations General Assembly virtually today where he raked up the Kashmir issue during his address.

Asserting that Pakistan desires peace with India, Khan, however, said sustainable peace in South Asia is contingent upon the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

"The onus remains on India to create a conducive environment for meaningful and result-oriented engagement with Pakistan," the statement read.

Asserting that the destabilized and chaotic Afghanistan will again emerge as a safe haven for international terrorists, Imran Khan said that the international community must strengthen and stabilize the current government in the war-torn country.

Khan said that there is a huge humanitarian crisis looming ahead and this will have serious repercussions not just for the neighbours of Afghanistan but everywhere.

Pakistan has been accused of overtly and covertly supporting the Taliban.

Meanwhile, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said Pakistan's role in Afghanistan and its involvement in terrorism were among the issues discussed in the Quad summit and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral discussions.

Shringla said that Pakistan has really been in many senses instigator of some of the problems India is dealing with in our neighbourhood and beyond.

India and the United States have expressed concern over Islamabad's role in Afghanistan, said Shringla adding that the two sides underscored the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan.

PM Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the US. (ANI)