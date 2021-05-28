UNGA Prez, Pak FM highlight importance of multilateralism

Bozkir, who arrived here on Wednesday on a three-day official visit to Pakistan, told a joint press conference on Thursday that all the international and regional issues can be solved by practicing the policy of multilateralism, reports Xinhua news agency.

Islamabad, May 28 (IANS) Visiting UN General Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkir and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have stressed on the importance of multilateralism and joint efforts to solve regional and global challenges.

"We can deal with international financial problems and other challenges successfully by joint efforts only," the UNGA President said, adding that the UN forum has provided proper solutions to several issues and ready to achieve more successes.

Qureshi said that Pakistan always adopts an approach of multilateralism on regional and international issues and supports the solution of all conflicts under the UN.

"Pakistan has been contributing actively to multilateralism and supporting the central role of the UN for the realisation of shared objectives of maintaining international peace and security, economic and social development, promotion and protection of human rights as enshrined in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," he said.

Bozkir also hailed Pakistan's role in the Afghan peace process and said a solution of the issue will not only benefit the war-torn nation but will also have positive effects on Pakistan and the region as well.

--IANS

ksk/