UNGA Prez visits Pakistan

Islamabad, May 27 (IANS) Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, has arrived here on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

Bozkir's visit to Pakistan comes at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

It added that during his stay, the UNGA President will have detailed talks with the Foreign Minister and call on the Pakistani leadership.