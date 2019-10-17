Unhappy over seat-sharing pact, Shiv Sena leader quits party along with 300 supporters in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Unhappy over the seat-sharing formula with BJP

in the upcoming Maharashtra polls, Shiv Sena leader Vishal Dhanawade along with about 300 supporters quit the party on Wednesday.

Dhanawade was unhappy over Shiv Sena not being allocated Kasba Peth Assembly constituency. He is now in the election fray as an independent candidate from the seat.Speaking to ANI on Thursday, he alleged that the BJP was exerting pressure on the party leadership for his resignation."BJP was exerting pressure on our party chief to get my resignation as we are getting widespread public support here. Since I do not want our party chief to face any problem, we decided to resign," he said.Expressing unhappiness over the seat not getting allocated to Shiv Sena, he said Kasba Peth should have been given to Sena as the party's founder Bala Saheb Thackeray was born in the area.He claimed to have the support of the party's Pune unit in the elections.Earlier, Dhanawade claimed that Shiv Sena was not given "equal and respectful seats" in the alliance.Shiv Sena has not been given any of the eight seats in the Pune city region.Elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to take place on October 21. Counting of votes will be held on October 24. (ANI)