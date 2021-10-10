UNHCR provides medical help for asylum-seekers fleeing detention in Tripoli

"UNHCR and partners helped asylum seekers outside Community Day Centre in Tripoli who were injured escaping from detention get medical help in hospital," the Agency tweeted.

Tripoli, Oct 10 (IANS) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has provided medical assistance for a group of asylum-seekers after they escaped from a detention centre in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

"We call for end to arrests of asylum seekers and urge respect of human rights for all."

Thousands of asylum-seekers fled the detention centre in Tripoli and headed to the Community Day Centre of UNHCR, of which services were recently suspended due to the security situation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.

The rescued and arrested ones live in overcrowded reception centres across Libya, despite repeated international calls to close them.

