Unicef concerned over killing of 100 kids in Ethiopia

"The intensification of fighting in Afar and other areas neighbouring Tigray is disastrous for children," Xinhua news agency quoted Henrietta Fore, Unicef Executive Director, as saying on Monday.

Addis Ababa, Aug 10 (IANS) The Unicef has expressed extreme concerns over the reported killing of more than 200 people, including 100 children, at a site for displaced persons in Ethiopia's Afar region.

"It follows months of armed conflict across Tigray that have placed some 400,000 people, including at least 160,000 children, in famine-like conditions."

The attack on displaced families sheltering at a health facility and a school occurred on August 5.

Recent fighting displaced more than 100,000 people, adding to the 2 million people already uprooted from their homes, Fore said in a statement.

"Unicef estimates a 10-fold increase in the number of children who will suffer from life-threatening malnutrition in Tigray over the next 12 months."

The World Food Programme (WFP) reached half of the people it planned to assist, including communities on the verge of famine in northern Ethiopia.

It faces severe shortages of food, cash, fuel and functioning telecommunications equipment.

Last week, more than 175 aid trucks arrived in the Tigray region via the Abala corridor and 90 more are expected in the coming days, WFP said.

About 90 per cent of Tigray's population, some 5.2 million people, require humanitarian food assistance.

The UN agency and its partners require at least 100 trucks daily to meet their needs.

