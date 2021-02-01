Unicef reminds parties to conflict in Syria of obligations to protect kids

"Once again, Unicef reminds all parties to the conflict of their obligations to protect children at all times and refrain from violence in civilian areas," Bo Viktor Nylund, the agency's representative in Syria, said in a statement on Sunday.

Damascus, Feb 1 (IANS) The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has reminded all parties to the conflict in the war-torn Syria of their obligations to protect children after four kids were reportedly killed in two recent attacks.

"These recent attacks are a stark reminder that violence continues in Syria and children continue to be in danger day in, day out.

"Since the start of this year, at least 22 children have reportedly been killed.

"Ten years into the conflict, children continue to be the hardest hit by unprecedented destruction, displacement and death. They have lost their lives, homes and childhoods. It is high time that the violence in Syria comes to an end," the statement added.

Several people, including four children, were killed, with many more injured, following a weekend of deadly bomb attacks in towns in Aleppo province.

According to media reports, a car bomb went off in the town of Azaz on Sunday, killing four and injuring at least 22.

One of the dead was reportedly a 12-year-old girl.

The attack came a day after car bombing in Afrin, which claimed the lives of six civilians, three of whom were children.

--IANS

ksk/