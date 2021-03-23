Unicef worried over injured kids in Libya's Benghazi

Seven boys were injured in Benghazi on March 19 as a result of celebratory shoot out during a social event, Unicef said in a statement on Monday, citing reports.

Tripoli, March 23 (IANS) The Unicef has expressed concerns that it was saddened by reports of injury of children in celebratory gun firing in the Libyan city of Benghazi.

"Unicef calls out to authorities, armed groups to strictly abide by the October 2020 ceasefire agreement and proceed with disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration of armed groups including children," Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The UN agency also called upon the new Government of National Unity to enforce laws and legislation prohibiting illegal possession of weapons and ammunition and to reinforce the implementation of the cease-fire agreement towards long-lasting peace.

All of the injured children were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Six of them have been discharged and the other one is still fighting for his life in the operation theatre of the orthopaedic department in Benghazi.

Incidents of indiscriminate shooting at the social events are a common practice in Benghazi and in many other cities in Libya, mostly occurring during holidays and often resulting in the death and injury of civilians including children.

In 2020 alone, more than 28 incidents of heavy weaponry misuse have been reported, allegedly causing damage to the properties of civilians in Benghazi, according to the Unicef.

--IANS

ksk/