Unicommerce to increase workforce by 60% in FY22

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Supply chain software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Unicommerce on Monday said it plans to increase its workforce by 60 per cent by onboarding over 150 people until the end of FY22.

Currently, the company employs over 240 people.

In a statement, the company said it will expand the workforce to support its expansion plan in India and international markets and further bolster its technology team.