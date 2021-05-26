Unidentified men attack scribe in Islamabad

Closed-circuit television camera footage obtained by Geo News shows the suspects fleeing after assaulting the journalist. In the video, three suspects wearing masks can be seen leaving Toor's apartment.

Toor was later shifted to the hospital. The Islamabad police is investigating the incident.

Islamabad, May 26 (IANS) Three unidentified masked men assaulted journalist Asad Toor at his home here, Geo News reported.

The video also showed an injured Toor walking out of the apartment with his hands and feet tied, calling for help.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry took notice of the incident and instructed the Islamabad SSP to investigate the attack.

Attorney-General Khalid Javed Khan spoke to Geo News about the attack on Toor, saying that the federal capital is not a forest.

"We are bringing a bill for the protection of journalists. Such incidents are intolerable," he said.

He said the issue has been discussed with the home secretary and Islamabad IG.

"Anyone involved in violence against journalists should be punished," Khan said.

The attack on journalist Asad Toor is reprehensible, said PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

She said the government should ensure security for journalists instead of giving lectures on protection of journalists.

The government has failed to bring the accused to justice, Aurangzeb said.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto, too, condemned the attack on Toor.

